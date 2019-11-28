Unions call for investment in BiFab yards after new work announced

Trade unions have welcomed the news that BiFab is set to build foundation jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm.

It was announced by EDF Renewables today (Thursday) that all of the 54 turbines will be assembled at the Port of Dundee, while BiFab would build eight of the foundation jackets.

Construction of components for the project is now underway, with offshore construction expected to start in June 2020 and full commissioning completed in 2023.

Unite welcomed the news but called for more support for the yards.

Unite Scottish Secretary Pat Rafferty said: “Unite Scotland welcomes EDF’s confirmation that around eight jackets will be built in Fife and that jobs will be created at the Port of Dundee and Eyemouth Harbour through the NnG project. This work can provide a manufacturing footing for the BiFab yards to build on but greater support from the Scottish and UK Governments to ensure more work and investment is secured there is absolutely vital.”

STUC also called for investment in the yards so BiFab could secure more contracts in the future.

However, GMB Scotland secretary Gary Smith called for more details about the contract.

He said: “What will be our economic share of the total project value? How many jobs will be supported and for how long?

“Based on this morning’s reports, it doesn’t look good enough.”