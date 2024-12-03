Unique hotel in St Andrews celebrates centenary with plans for future

An iconic St Andrews hotel is celebrating a century in business.

Rufflets reached its centenary this year with the third generation of the same family still at the helm. Built in 1924, as a private home for the widow of a Dundee merchant, the property was transformed in 1952 by George and Margaret Cook, alongside business partners Anna and James Meldrum, into one of Scotland’s first and finest country house hotels.

Today, Rufflets remains a families-run business. It is owned by Mark and Chris Forrester, grandsons of two of the original founders, their mother, Ann Murray-Smith, who took over the business from her parents in 1976, and Marco Truffelli, an Italo-British hotelier who partnered with them in 2020. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as former chief executive of VisitScotland.com and managing international resorts and hotel groups. Adding to his credentials, he also recently earned a Master’s degree in the Psychology and Neuroscience of Mental Health from King’s College London.

Marco said: “Our passion is to provide an experience that allows guests to connect deeply with nature. The gardens, which include a thriving kitchen garden filled with fresh vegetables and herbs, offer a space for reflection and rejuvenation. Our centenary garden project, currently underway, is a testament to this vision.”

Rufflets remains a family owned business (Pic: Andi Watson)

He added, “We are continually investing in the business and expanding our hotel room stock, with the latest phase of development being the stunning luxury Woodland Suites, which are self-contained bespoke shepherd huts, featuring wood burning stoves, copper baths, private decks and wonderful views of our leafy grounds and picturesque burn.”

Marco is also spearheading a leadership retreat programme for business leaders and entrepreneurs in March 2025 - a three-day programme designed to foster sustainable high performance by helping participants "lead and live better."

Business Gateway Fife has given the hotel advice on business growth and sustainability initiatives. Business adviser Alasdair Busby has supported the hotel with its drive toward Net Zero.

He said: “Marco’s commitment to integrating mind health into the core of Rufflets’ development showcases how a successful business can also prioritise people’s health alongside performance.”