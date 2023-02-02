The local authority and community have made the entrance into the cemetery a more respectful, contemplative and welcoming place in recent times, and the erection of an Openreach pole has impacted on that.

Peter Grant, MP for Glenrothes, commented: “When I heard from the local councillor that the entrance to the cemetery was being impacted by the pole I was happy to contact Openreach and ask that it be moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Initially they refused to move the pole, so I’m pleased they have finally seen sense and agreed to relocate the pole to a much less conspicuous area, while maintaining the broadband supply to their customers.”

The unsightly pole will now be re-sited by BT Openreach following local MP's intervention

Local Councillor, Ken Caldwell also commented: "Cemeteries are important places and we want them to be welcoming and look good.

"I've been working with our Outdoor Spaces team to improve the entrance with new flower beds etc.

"I'm very grateful to Peter for helping get the telegraph pole moved to a more suitable location. It won't affect any services, but it will not look so intrusive for visitors to the cemetery."

An Openreach spokesperson said: "Our engineers and build partners are working hard to bring ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband to Methil, which will not only create huge benefits to families and businesses in the area but also a welcome boost to the local economy.

"Where possible, we use existing infrastructure while building full fibre. We’re aware of the visual impact our equipment can have and the balance between cost effectiveness, aesthetics and safety can be difficult to achieve.

“Our build partners erected a pole in a position close to Methilmill Cemetery which was not the planned location. We've worked with a local councillor and the MP to reassess and will move the pole to the correct position – around eight metres away from where it is now - as soon as practically possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad