Vaping company announces plans to move into Fife supermarket

An Edinburgh based vaping company is expanding in Fife.

VPZ is opening a new store within Morrisons in Glenrothes as part of a major drive in 2025 with the supermarket chain.

The company said the new partnership “will drive positive change by making stop smoking services more accessible in communities throughout the country, whilst educating smokers on the benefits of more sustainable vaping products.”

VPZ stores offer a one-to-one service to help smokers quit, and all new stores will include its recycling programme.

Greig Fowler, director at VPZ (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
Greig Fowler, director at VPZ, said: “Our partnership with Morrisons to open 10 new stores is a pivotal step in our mission to transform the health of our nation by empowering more people to become smoke-free. I believe that together we will be making it easier for smokers to access the resources, help and education they need to quit smoking, while also offering a convenient and sustainable shopping experience.”

He added: “We are looking forward to launching our new in-store locations, pod concepts and exploring further growth in 2025.”

