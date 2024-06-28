Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing Fife business has celebrated a landmark anniversary.

Velux marked its 70th anniversary in the UK with a full-day conference for all UK and Ireland employees at its office in Glenrothes on Friday (June 28), followed by an evening celebration in Edinburgh.

This event not only celebrated the company’s rich history and achievements but also highlighted the dedication of its employees, many of whom have seen multiple generations work at Velux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is one of the oldest in Glenrothes having moved to the town in the 1970s, and it put its longevity and success down to its staff.

Velux marks 70 years in the UK and its base in Glenrothes dates back to the 1970s (Pics: Velux)

Alex O’dell, vice president of Velux Great Britain and Ireland, said: “ We are extremely proud of the achievements of Velux over the last seven decades. “Our success is largely due to our committed local employees and our unwavering dedication to innovation and sustainability. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing to transform spaces with daylight and fresh air through the roof.”

Since its inception, the Danish manufacturer has been at the forefront of transforming living spaces with daylight and fresh air, continually driving innovation and sustainability in the built environment.

Its journey in the UK began even before the official establishment of its business in June 1954. The company recognised the potential to revolutionise attic spaces post-WW2 in London, providing much-needed housing solutions for displaced populations. Its first roof window was installed in the capital in 1948, and the introduction of the top-hung Velux GGL window in 1968 significantly boosted the company’s growth across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early 1970s, Velux relocated its primary activities from London to Scotland, and by March 1973, the Glenrothes factory had produced its first roof window.

In 2006, the company was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation, and invested in a new flagship facility in Fife, which opened in 2020, reinforcing its commitment to the local community and sustainable practices.