VeriCall announce new deal

Kirkcaldy call centre VeriCall has added a new client, with the announcement of a fresh contract this week.

The new agreement is seen as a potential starting point for growth at the Fife firm, with the initial deal giving VeriCall the chance to make a success of innovative new ideas.

The initial £200,000 contract is a testing phase which will allow VeriCall to use social media to take donations for charities.

VeriCall MD Adam Taylor said: “We’ve just won a contract to support 15 charities with Rubicon CSR.

“It’s starting with an initial proof of concept. We start training in March and we go live in April.

“It’s a very innovative solution this company has come up with, where they pair charities with corporate donors, who are funding from their corporate social responsibility funds.

“By doing that they give live social support to these charities free of charge.

“What’s interesting for us is that the social payments solution that we announced a couple of months ago in connection with Gala technology swung it for us.

“What we’re able to do is allow these charities to open up their social media – Facebook messenger, Twitter direct messages – to become donation channels, so we can take secure PCR-compliant donations.

“Traditionally what they’ve always had to do is, where they interact with customers on those channels they send them away to somewhere like Justgiving, and they can’t actually determine the value of those channels.

“Whereas with this solution we actually allow them to deliver a direct return on investment from their time on social.

“If Rubicon hit their target then it looks like it could be a very big contract for us, however we have to be a little bit cautious and see how things go.

“It’s VeriCall’s first major launch of the social media payments, which is going to prove the case and open up another area for us to go into.”

VeriCall opened earlier this year, offering outsourced call centre services to a range of firms.

The company, which is located at the John Smith Business Park, was officially opened by Ivan McKee MSP, Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation

The company quickly announced 118 118 as their first major client.