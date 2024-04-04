Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy - New Owners!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dawn qualified as an RVN back in 2003. She has worked her way up in practice from Student Nurse to Practice Owner. She is a local, having lived in the Lang Toun since she was a toddler. She has been involved with many local organisations including the local scout groups and has attended schools in Kirkcaldy herself in her younger days.

“I am extremely passionate about making Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy the community vet of choice, I love spending time getting to know my fellow Kirkcaldy folks and getting involved in charity/voluntary events and organisations in the area. Our practice offers everything from routine consultations, vaccinations, diagnostic imaging and in-house laboratory testing, together with a fully fitted theatre allowing a large range of surgeries to be performed onsite. We are proud to have vets that hold certificates in specialised areas, allowing us to offer a high standard of care for your pet”.

Sandie was a Business Support Manager for 25 years, before taking on the role as a Practice Manager with Vets for Pets, over 4 years ago. She moved into a Regional Manager role with the Vet Group supporting multiple practices in the north for 18 months before arriving at Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy, when together with Dawn, they started on their journey to partnership and buying their own practice.

Dawn and Sandie, the day of signing.

"Going into partnership with Dawn at the end of last year and buying Kirkcaldy has been the highlight of my career. Kirkcaldy has a brand-new team with the most caring and compassionate group of individuals I have ever had the privilege to work with and I know we can bring our clients and their pets something pretty special when they visit the practice. We have a variety of specialties on our team, with our vets' holding certificates in Ophthalmology, Internal Medicine and most recently Dermatology, on top of years of experience in general practice, our clinical team are credit to the industry, and I am proud to be part of the Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy team."

When you are next at Fife Central Retail Park shopping or in the Pets at Home store for some pet supplies, why not pop in, chat to our reception team and ask about our promotional offers running through the months of April and May.