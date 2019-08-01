Video: Angry workers at Havelock give their reaction to news the Kirkcaldy firm has gone into administration

Angry workers have been giving their reaction after Kirkcaldy Havelock went into administration this morning.

247 workers have been left without jobs after the firm collapsed.

Martin Reilly - worker at Havelock - giving his reaction to the news the Kirkcaldy firm has gone into administration.

But employees were furious that a statement revealing the interior fit-out specialist had officially gone into administration was released before they were told by company bosses at a meeting which took place at 10am this morning (Thursday).

Scandalous havelock workers anger at closure decision

Speaking after the announcement to staff, Havelock worker Martin Reilly said: “What happened? We got no information whatsoever to say why it has happened so quickly. No warning whatsoever.

Mary Moyes, who worked as PA to the executive director at Havelock, was with the firm for 32 years.

“At 4pm yesterday we got told to go home. We went in today, administrators stood up and they said, ‘sorry everything is done, everybody leaves, hand your keys in, any possessions that belongs to this company, hand them back and that is it. Walk away’.

“There’s not a lot you can say or do that is going to make any difference. They are a lot more powerful than the five-eight guy in there. We’ve got no say whatsoever.

“We’re just hoping that the GMB helps us out as members. I hope really they sue them.”

He added: “To be blunt somebody should do jail for this.”

GMB Scotland organiser Allison Cairns said the employees' angry reaction to this morning's announcement is 'entirely justified'.

She said: “Most of my life - 32 years - I have been here as an employee. They are good employers but you just feel so sorry for the younger ones - those who are single parents and people who don’t have partners to support them. I am luckier than most.

“It has been a tough day.”

Another worker said: “Some people have been here for half a century and have been let down by bad management, by a previous regime and by finance companies. Rcapital in particular have a lot to ansewr for.

“There is a highly skilled workforce there and we had a full order book. But due to a cashflow problem and people not willing to go the extra mile, we are now out of our jobs.”

Another worker said this news was just dropped on the workers with no warning on Wednesday afternoon.

He added: “ It is just a really sad day, it is the way they have gone about it.”

She said: “There are serious questions to be answered as to how the company was allowed to get to this point without the workforce being warned or consulted.

“The fact that redundancies were pre-briefed as an “exclusive” to a national newspaper before the workforce were informed is a disgrace and a grave error by the administrator, PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

“The plain fact is that this factory does not need to close. There is a quality product here for a buyer willing to make this business work.”

She continued: “The consequences if a suitable buyer cannot be found will be simply dire for Fife, for what remains of Scottish manufacturing and worst of all for the 250 people employed here, some of whom will have worked here for a lifetime, all of whom are now faced with being left with nothing.”

She added: “GMB Scotland will do everything in our power to support and assist our members at this time.”