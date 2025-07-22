Viking Heat Retreat - from redundancy to resilience in rural Fife

Nestled in the heart of Balmalcolm, Fife, Viking Heat Retreat is the passion project of sisters Tina and Jayne Ronaldson, a countryside wellness haven offering Estonian barrel saunas, plunge pools, and outdoor event experiences designed to revitalise body and mind.

After years in childcare and then a leadership role at Muddy Boots, which was previously located on the same site, Tina found herself at a crossroads following redundancy.

Armed with creativity, resilience, and a longstanding love for cold-water swimming and contrast therapy, she and Jayne transformed adversity into opportunity. With their roots firmly planted in the local community, the duo launched Viking Heat Retreat on rented land at the newly christened Balmalcolm Den, the very grounds where they grew up.

The retreat has quickly become a hub for wellness seekers, collaborating with yoga instructors, fitness professionals, and local charities. Their popular “Mindful Moments” events blend sauna sessions with holistic activities and have attracted everyone from influencers to musicians looking to unwind in nature.

Support from Business Gateway Fife played a crucial role in the business’s early success, with business adviser, Hannah Morton, helping secure Start-Up funding for essential equipment and facilities. Tina has also embraced digital training through the DigitalBoost programme to enhance the business’s online presence.

Looking ahead, the sisters envisaged expanding with a Wellbeing and Gift shop, ceramic offerings, and perhaps a wood-fired hot tub to complete their vision. Viking Heat Retreat is a shining example of community-driven enterprise built on passion, collaboration, and a little Scottish grit.

