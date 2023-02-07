Volunteers wanted as revamped Fife litter group launches first clean up
A Fife voluntary environmental cleansing group are set to relaunch, as they look to continue their efforts in keeping The Kingdom clean.
The Keep Fife Tidy group has been picking litter around Fife for nearly eighteen months, since being founded by Peter Docherty in August 2021. But on January 1 it changed its name to "Keeping Fife Tidy".
The group is now hosting a relaunch clean-up event on February 11 in Dalgety Bay and is appealing for volunteers to join.
Peter said: "We need volunteers for this and future clean up events. People can contact us on the Keeping Fife Tidy Facebook page or they can simply join us at a clean up event.
"We urge people to bring their own litter pickers, bags and gloves. Sadly we won't be borrowing any litter pickers this time, so please contact Safer Communities Fife if you need to borrow one".
Weather permitting, the group is asking people to join them at the Dalgety Bay Sports & Leisure Centre Car Park at 11.50am on Saturday. All ages welcome. Bags and disposable gloves available. Check the group's Facebook page on the day for updates.