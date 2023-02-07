Volunteers wanted as revamped Fife litter group launches first clean up

The Keep Fife Tidy group has been picking litter around Fife for nearly eighteen months, since being founded by Peter Docherty in August 2021. But on January 1 it changed its name to "Keeping Fife Tidy".

The group is now hosting a relaunch clean-up event on February 11 in Dalgety Bay and is appealing for volunteers to join.

Peter said: "We need volunteers for this and future clean up events. People can contact us on the Keeping Fife Tidy Facebook page or they can simply join us at a clean up event.

Peter Docherty founded the group in August 2021.

"We urge people to bring their own litter pickers, bags and gloves. Sadly we won't be borrowing any litter pickers this time, so please contact Safer Communities Fife if you need to borrow one".