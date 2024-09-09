Warehouse and training facility planned as Fife business looks for new premises

Lochgelly Industrial Park could be expanded to include a new, “bespoke” warehouse, office and training facility for a local company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AIC Heating UK Ltd has asked Fife Council for planning permission to create a “high specification, bespoke, sustainable facility” for its UK wide distribution business in Fife.

The company currently operates from Inverkeithing’s Belleknowes Industrial Estate but has outgrown that building and said it needs “a new, larger, and more energy efficient facility” to continue to develop its business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “The new facility will be used for the storage and distribution of our product range to the whole of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.”

An artist's impression of the proposed AIC Heating UK Ltd warehouse (Pic: Fife Council planning portal)

IT added: “AIC will also operate a state of the art training facility to upskill our industry in the installation, maintenance and operation of our products and facilitate the introduction of our renewable product range to assist in the transition to achieving net zero.”

AIC was founded locally in 2001 and has since become an internationally recognised specialist and distributor of gas boilers, water heaters, and water storage units, as well as renewable products such as air source heat pumps and energy (battery) storage systems. AIC highlighted that the site is already allocated for “general employment class” development in the FIFEPlan, and the company is in the process of purchasing the land for the building.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.