Weekend of Easter fun at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park including egg hunt for 100 children
With all events open to the general public, not just those staying on the park, Pettycur has put together a top class itinerary of free entertainment from Good Friday to Easter Sunday.
Professional singer, Jill Knight, will entertain everyone on Friday evening, with a free family fun party with Funkidz Parties, taking place from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday. China Blue will then take to the stage in the evening.
Easter Sunday at 12 noon sees the start of the exciting Easter Egg Hunt, kicking off in Images Function Suite. All children taking part receive an egg at the end.
Mikey Mohawk, one of Pettycur’s popular professional entertainers, will be on hand to entertain everyone between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Easter Sunday with lots of different prizes available to be won.
“Completely free, and open to everyone, is the name of the game this Easter Weekend here at Pettycur Bay,” said Janet Murray, general manager. “Make sure you arrive early for the egg hunt as it’s going to be very popular.”
“Children's entertainment, most of it free, with other sessions at just a small £3 per child charge, continues all through the school holidays. Check our social media for further details. Many of our favourite entertainers are involved in this, such as Magic Malky, Uncle Billy and Mikey Mohawk. Your children are bound to enjoy coming along, and being entertained and engaged, whatever the weather brings!” added Janet.
