Wellbeing centre in Kirkcaldy shortlisted for two Scottish awards

A Kirkcaldy-based start-up business has been named as a finalist in two categories of a top award.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 08:06 BST

Centre for Positive Change is in the Scotland Final of the StartUp Awards which were launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the 2019 pandemic. Over 800,000 new businesses were founded in the UK since 2021, a 4.3% increase from the year before.

The wellbeing centre was founded by Scott Hutchison-McDade in 2020, and features two yoga and wellbeing studios and a therapy suite . The business has been nominated in two categories - Rebel StartUp of the Year and Consumer Services StartUp of the Year.

Scott said: “As an organisation, our mission has been to be heart-led, have a social conscience, and create positive change. So it is truly mind-blowing to be short-listed as a finalist for these two outstanding awards.

Scott Hutchison-McDade, founder of the Centre for Positive Change in Kirkcaldy
Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the StartUp Awards, said: “​​Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and in supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK.

“All of the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector.”

