Centre for Positive Change is in the Scotland Final of the StartUp Awards which were launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the 2019 pandemic. Over 800,000 new businesses were founded in the UK since 2021, a 4.3% increase from the year before.

The wellbeing centre was founded by Scott Hutchison-McDade in 2020, and features two yoga and wellbeing studios and a therapy suite . The business has been nominated in two categories - Rebel StartUp of the Year and Consumer Services StartUp of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott said: “As an organisation, our mission has been to be heart-led, have a social conscience, and create positive change. So it is truly mind-blowing to be short-listed as a finalist for these two outstanding awards.

Scott Hutchison-McDade, founder of the Centre for Positive Change in Kirkcaldy

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the StartUp Awards, said: “​​Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and in supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK.