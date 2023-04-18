Wemyss Malts: new limited edition whisky launched by Fife company

Nectar Grove is the latest offering from Wemyss Malts, and it launches today (April 18).

It is an exclusive limited edition small batch release that features a blend of fine single malts that has been filled into hand-selected ex-Madeira wine casks to perfectly marry with the oak for a rich, warm finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the nose, the whisky features aromas of sunbaked peaches, dried apricot and succulent nectarines. On the palate, you can expect orange oil, sumptuous rich vanilla and caramelised sugar. Complete with a warm finish of complex spices, toasted saffron and crystallised ginger.

The new Nectar Grove from Wemyss Malts

Non-chilled - filtered and bottled at 46% there are only 3000 bottles of this hand-crafted Scotch whisky worldwide - making it one of the most exclusive releases from the award-winning brand. Isabella Wemyss, production director, said: “We’re passionate about our meticulous approach to cask selection and blending. We go far beyond the familiar territories of region, age and finish.

“We always strive to create exceptional Scotch whiskies that leave a rich and lasting impression and believe Nectar Grove does just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve spent years expertly selecting the finest single malts from Scotland’s dynamic regions to create a portfolio of beautifully-crafted expressions and Nectar Grove is the latest release in our vivid expression collection - we really hope everyone enjoys it as much as we’ve enjoyed creating it.”