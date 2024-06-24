Wemyss Malts offers whisky lovers guided tour behind the magic of blending, ageing and curation
Family-owned Wemyss Malts has announced a new series, where Isabella Wemyss, director of production, will give a detailed insight into how it crafts its spirits.
It comes as Wemyss Family Spirits gears up for significant expansion in 2024. Plans include constructing 12 bonded warehouses and a bottling plant in Glenrothes. This will support increased bottling of whisky produced at Kingsbarns, which is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year.
Isabella will take viewers on a detailed journey breaking down Wemyss’s philosophy when it comes to making whisky along with their processes and the unique flavour profiles of their collection. More details here: https://wemyssfamilyspirits.com/
She said: “When we approach a whisky, we are always looking to maximise the quality and flavour profiles without compromising the honesty of the whisky. We believe that whisky should be honest, and we created whiskies with their own individual personality that are free of colourants and are not filtered to ensure we achieve the fullest, richest flavours that represent various regions across Scotland.
“This new series will give those who love whisky a behind-the-scenes look at what we do to achieve this while also providing those with lesser knowledge of whisky a solid understanding of what it takes to produce a whisky like ours.”
Isabella hand-picks every single cask for its distinctive flavour profile and applies her artistry and expertise to craft balanced highly flavour-driven blends that form the brand’s Core Collection.
William Wemyss, founder, and chairman of Wemyss as well as brother to Isabella, said: “Isabella is a true artisan in the world of whisky, her meticulous approach to cask selection and blending has been instrumental in creating the distinctive, complex profiles that define our Core Collection. Her ability to balance flavours and craft forward-thinking blends sets our products apart and showcases the diverse whisky regions beautifully. We’re incredibly fortunate to have someone like Isabella on our team. This new education series is a fantastic opportunity to get to know her and our whisky much better.”
