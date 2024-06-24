Wemyss Malts offers whisky lovers guided tour behind the magic of blending, ageing and curation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading figure of a premium whisky brand is set to give lovers of Scotland’s favourite dram a guided tour behind the magic of blending, ageing and curation.

Family-owned Wemyss Malts has announced a new series, where Isabella Wemyss, director of production, will give a detailed insight into how it crafts its spirits.

It comes as Wemyss Family Spirits gears up for significant expansion in 2024. Plans include constructing 12 bonded warehouses and a bottling plant in Glenrothes. This will support increased bottling of whisky produced at Kingsbarns, which is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year.

Isabella will take viewers on a detailed journey breaking down Wemyss’s philosophy when it comes to making whisky along with their processes and the unique flavour profiles of their collection. More details here: https://wemyssfamilyspirits.com/

She said: “When we approach a whisky, we are always looking to maximise the quality and flavour profiles without compromising the honesty of the whisky. We believe that whisky should be honest, and we created whiskies with their own individual personality that are free of colourants and are not filtered to ensure we achieve the fullest, richest flavours that represent various regions across Scotland.

“This new series will give those who love whisky a behind-the-scenes look at what we do to achieve this while also providing those with lesser knowledge of whisky a solid understanding of what it takes to produce a whisky like ours.”

Isabella hand-picks every single cask for its distinctive flavour profile and applies her artistry and expertise to craft balanced highly flavour-driven blends that form the brand’s Core Collection.

