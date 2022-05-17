Westfield: More development underway at Fife site, once one of UK’s biggest opencast mines

Hargreaves Land has committed to the next phase of its regeneration, moving ahead with investment in major infrastructure works including roads, utilities and remediation work that will bring forward 45 acres of land for development.

The company secured the land on the outskirts of Kinglassie in 2013 after the collapse of Scottish Coal.

The latest announcement comes as Brockwell Energy presses ahead with work on a new energy-from-waste facility.

Westfield site on the outskirts of Kinglassie

It will utilise over 200,000 tonnes of waste previously destined for landfill into electricity and heat for high-energy business users with the remainder feeding into the grid network.

Brockwell is also developing a 30 MW solar array on 80 acres of land at Westfield that will feed into a battery storage facility, while a deal has been agreed with an associated company on a neighbouring plot, which will recycle the ERF’s by-products into usable aggregates including ferrous and nonferrous metals.

Hargreaves Land appointed contractor I & H Brown to carry out the infrastructure works, which commenced in March.

Philip Rayson, regional director at Hargreaves Land, said: “The phase one infrastructure investment is part of our long-term plan for the regeneration of this former coal mine.

“We are moving further ahead with site regeneration and seeing a lot of interest from companies looking to take advantage of one of the largest brownfield sites in Scotland, which is seen as critical to supporting the government’s future sustainability agenda.”

There are currently several development plots ranging from 2 to 25 acres available at Westfield with the opportunities within the second phase of regeneration expected to deliver an additional 60 acres of plots.

The developments have been welcomed by Fife Council.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager working within economic development, business and employability, said: “This latest investment by Hargreaves Land is another step towards achieving a substantial transformation of Westfield.

“This development is one of Fife’s most ambitious investment projects, which will create employment opportunities now and, in the future, whilst supporting the local community and economy.