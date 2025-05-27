Westminster meeting for Fife business leaders and MPs

Fife business leaders have met with the region’s four MPs in the House of Commons.

Stephen Percy-Robb, chief executive of Fife Chamber of Commerce, and Colin Brown, president, were in London to discuss strengthening economic development and growth across the Kingdom.

They met with Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, Graeme Downie, MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, Richard Baker, MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife, and Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife.

Amongst a range of issues, they discussed the skills shortage in Scotland, the future of City Region Deals and the opportunities presented by the Government's reset of UK-EU relations for Fife's exporters.

Stephen Percy-Robb and Colin Brown with the Fife MPs (Pic: Submitted)

The cross-party meeting with the Chamber affirmed the commitment of all sides to improving inward investment, opportunities and growth in Fife. They agreed to work closely together to advance their shared agenda.

Ms Ward said: "It is crucial to hear the views of businesses in my constituency – and across Fife - who do so much to drive investment in our people and places. We had a really good conversation together with Stephen and Colin as they were in Westminster for national events. We look forward to moving forward together on issues that will support local businesses to grow, trade and create more good local jobs.

“The UK Government’s new trade deals with the EU, India and the US are all positive news for companies trading overseas, including many in my own constituency.”

Mr Brown, added: “It was great to be able to open dialogue with the Kingdom's four MPs on a wide range of issues which are impacting the business of many of our members in Fife.

“Whilst this meeting took place in London, we are already looking at plans to repeat this in Fife with a round table discussion amongst business and our MPs.”