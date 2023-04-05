The deal at Compton Road, Southfield Industrial Estate, is one of the largest industrial land deals in the region in recent years.

The land will be used to develop a large-scale whisky storage facility, bottling, cooperage, and office facility.

The company aims to showcase the history of and educate people about single-malt Scotch whisky and promote investment in the commodity.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, at Fife Council, said: "Our property, development, and investment team has worked hand in hand with Scotch Whisky Investments to support the company's significant investment in Fife.

“As a result of our team's interventions, we are delighted to see the sale of Crompton Road East conclude."

