Whisky investment company's Fife land deal for large-scale storage facility
Scotch Whisky Investments has bought up a huge swathe of land in Glenrothes as part of its multi-million £ investment plans in Fife.
The deal at Compton Road, Southfield Industrial Estate, is one of the largest industrial land deals in the region in recent years.
The land will be used to develop a large-scale whisky storage facility, bottling, cooperage, and office facility.
The company aims to showcase the history of and educate people about single-malt Scotch whisky and promote investment in the commodity.
Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, at Fife Council, said: "Our property, development, and investment team has worked hand in hand with Scotch Whisky Investments to support the company's significant investment in Fife.
“As a result of our team's interventions, we are delighted to see the sale of Crompton Road East conclude."
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, said: “I look forward to seeing Scotch Whisky Investments' vision come to fruition, bringing jobs and economic regeneration to Glenrothes."