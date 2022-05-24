Wicked Cheesecake and Young Spuds team up for new joint business venture in Kirkcaldy

Jase and Sam Thirlwall of Wicked Cheesecake have joined Conor Young and Hannah Mathieson from Young Spuds to bring both businesses together under one roof in the town.

They have opened a new eaterie offering local customers delicious desserts and fries in the premises which formerly housed The Alpha Bar in Hayfield Road.

The new business venture sees the venue split into two – with one half being occupied by Wicked Cheesecake and the other, Young Spuds.

Sam Thirlwall and the staff inside Wicked Cheesecake's new premises in Kirkcaldy.

After weeks of preparation, the businesses were up and running on Saturday when the doors to the new venue opened to the public.

Together, Wicked Cheesecake and Young Spuds will offer a selection of cheesecakes, ice cream, milkshakes, loaded fries and wraps.

Jase and Sam started up Wicked Cheesecake two and a half years ago, opening their first shop in Crossgates before opening a second premises in Inverkeithing.

Conor and Hannah with the staff inside Young Spuds which opened in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

Jase explained why they decided to open a third Fife outlet in Kirkcaldy: “We have been looking for a premises in Kirkcaldy for a while. I actually know the guy who had the Alpha Bar and he ran it by me about taking over the premises and I thought why not give it a bash?

"We have had so many messages from Kirkcaldy residents asking about our cakes that it made sense. We sell our cheesecakes in shops in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, but we thought we would take the chance to open our own place.

"We chose the location because it is a very busy road and it is also close to housing schemes and Victoria Hospital.

“We are really pleased to bring something fresh to Kirkcaldy and we really hope it works. We offer sit-in and takeaway and we are hoping to offer delivery as well after a few weeks.”

He added: “We had a very successful opening at the weekend – we sold out completely both days!”

Meanwhile, Young Spuds was launched by Conor and Hannah in September 2020. The pair had a street food trailer which operated at Adventure Golf Island in Dunfermline before their new venture in Kirkcaldy.

Conor said: “Sam and Jase have both been to the trailer before for food and they were looking for someone to come on board the project to do street food alongside their cheesecakes.

"They approached us one night and we thought it sounded like an incredible combo so we jumped at the chance!”

He continued: “We sell loaded fries and wraps and all of our products are fresh and locally sourced. So far the feedback has been largely positive - everyone has been super friendly and welcoming.”

Conor said they are also planning to add a delivery service, adding: “We are over the moon to have opened our first restaurant - it’s something we have always dreamed about. “When I first met Hannah I told her I wanted to own a restaurant one day and the next day she had bought me a little wall mountable bottle opener and said that would be in our restaurant one day.