Wickes moves into Fife after buying former Homebase store

A former Homebase store in Fife has been taken over.

The Dunfermline store is one of four acquired by home improvement retailer Wickes. The doors to the Halbeath Retail Park closed earlier this year and it was one of over 70 put on the market. Bury St Edmunds and Leeds Moor Allerton stores were also acquired.

Now it has been bought by Wickes as it looks to move into new areas. They will be refitted and modernised

David Wood, chief executive of Wickes, comments: “We are delighted to be acquiring these former Homebase stores and welcoming all colleagues currently working there into the Wickes family. The acquisition of these four stores is a further boost to our ambitious store opening programme as we look to grow the Wickes brand, helping even more customers with their home improvement projects so they can feel house proud.”

The change takes effect from March 3.