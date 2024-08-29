Win for popular Fife bar at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2024
Hugo’s Bar and Pavilion in Dalgety Bay collected the Staropramen Award of Outstanding Quality at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday.
The awards, which are now in their 29th year, celebrate all that is good and great about the hospitality industry with more than 100 hospitality venues shortlisted as finalists at the event.
Susan Young, organiser and editor of industry publication DRAM, said: “These awards are all about the people that make the hospitality industry the success it is.
"This year we had an exceptional entry. All the finalists deserve credit for the great venues that they run, but the trophies were presented to the pubs, restaurants and people that impressed their customers, judges and mystery shoppers most. Congratulations to each and every one!”
