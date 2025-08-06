Women's wellbeing summit partners with Fife Women’s Aid aiming to raise vital funds

Bringing together a committed and highly engaged mix of leading female professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate business leaders, it's been announced that the inaugural Scottish Women's Wellbeing Summit will partner Fife Women’s Aid. The Glenrothes based charity which operates vital telephone support lines for women, children & young people, offers befriending services, counselling, family support, and helps women access refuge accommodation, housing, and other support services, as well as facilitating court support & advocacy.

Providing an opportunity for female delegates to network, collaborate, and inspire, the forthcoming Scottish Women's Wellbeing Summit, to be staged at The Old Course Hotel on Saturday 15th November, has announced that it is to hold a special charity auction to raise funds for Fife Women's Aid.

Organiser and facilitator of the summit, Lesley Canis, is appealing for interested companies and individuals who may be willing to donate prizes for this auction, to get in touch. It is hoped to raise a significant amount of money for the Charity which has a much needed network of support workers active across the Kingdom.

Along with pilates and yoga wellness sessions, the Summit will offer a range of exhibitor stalls from many of Scotland’s leading wellness and leadership industries, including Love Your Lymph, who will run workshops on lymphatic drainage.

Keynote speakers, including female Fighter Pilot, Dr Jo Salter, Menopause Expert, Dr Heather Currie, writer, Kate Muir, and Scottish Mountaineer and Fitness Expert, Lee Donald, will take to the stage, both individually, and in a special Q&A Panel Session, hosted by renowned presenter Caroline Blair who was recently revealed to be compering the day's proceeding.

Biomel Advanced Nutritional Powder is already lined up as a leading sponsor of the summit, along with Calm and Co Office Yoga.

Said Lesley Canis: "I am thrilled to announce that we are partnering Fife’s Women’s Aid, a charity that is very close to my heart. It will bring me huge satisfaction to benefit this worthy cause, by not only putting the it in the spotlight as our charity partner, but by actually handing over a significant sum raised through a lively charity auction. We are drawing up the best list of prizes we possibly can, but want to appeal to businesses, emerging & established brands, and individuals to please donate what they can. This is the showcase for your new product or service, in front of our engaged audience. And it will do so much good.”

She continued by saying: "This summit just keeps on getting better and better, with skilled presenter, Caroline Blair, bringing her energy and enthusiasm to bear. She is the perfect host for this event, a popular and very well known voice that will ensure proceedings on the day go smoothly.”

Commenting from Fife Women’s Aid, Business Administrator, Louise Busst, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the charity partner for the Scottish Women's Wellbeing Summit. The event brings together inspirational female speakers while also providing an opportunity for women to experience a range of activities to promote wellbeing. Funds raised through the event will make a huge difference to the women, children and young people we support. We ensure that all donations are used to directly benefit those we support on their journey of recovery from domestic abuse.”

As well as inspiring delegates to succeed in the world of business, the summit will provide an opportunity for those attending to mentally and physically renew, with a series of immersive experiences, kicking off with Kundalini Yoga on the beach at 7am, followed by a Sunrise Sea Dip, Outdoor Sauna, and breakfast. A Firework Ceremony will bring the day’s proceedings to a close, with overnight delegates able to take advantage of additional networking in the form of a Leadership Dinner and Champagne Reception with live entertainment. The next morning, they can enjoy a Floating Soundbath for the ultimate wellness experience.

Please contact Lesley by email at [email protected], to discuss all current sponsorship opportunities, or if you would like to donate a prize, or experience, to the Charity Auction.

