Work begins on construction of new multi-million pound veterinary clinic in Fife

Work has started on a new multi-million pound veterinary clinic in Glenrothes.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 21:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 21:04 BST
John Ferguson, Veterinary Surgeon, Clinical Director and founder of Ferguson Veterinary Clinic with Stephen Lynas, Business Development Manager of Hadden Group at the sod cutting ceremony. Also in the picture are representatives from project Structural Engineers Goodson Associates and Unwin Jones Partnership, project Architects.John Ferguson, Veterinary Surgeon, Clinical Director and founder of Ferguson Veterinary Clinic with Stephen Lynas, Business Development Manager of Hadden Group at the sod cutting ceremony. Also in the picture are representatives from project Structural Engineers Goodson Associates and Unwin Jones Partnership, project Architects.
John Ferguson, Veterinary Surgeon, Clinical Director and founder of Ferguson Veterinary Clinic with Stephen Lynas, Business Development Manager of Hadden Group at the sod cutting ceremony. Also in the picture are representatives from project Structural Engineers Goodson Associates and Unwin Jones Partnership, project Architects.

The animal hospital is being built on an acre of brown-field land which was previously an outdoor car sales lot at Bankhead.

John Ferguson, the veterinary surgeon behind the project, previously set up the East Neuk Veterinary Clinic in St Monans offering similar veterinary services. Prior to selling the practice to a veterinary corporate in 2019 he ran one of the busiest orthopaedic referral centres in the country.

John said: “I am delighted and excited about the start for our new development. The hospital will be staffed by the most committed, highly trained and dedicated individuals. It seems a great time to invest again in an independent veterinary hospital in Scotland. We are very much looking forward to being of service once more to the people of Fife and the referring vets across Scotland who had kindly supported me previously during my 22 years at East Neuk Veterinary Clinic.”

The development is expected to be complete in April 2024.

