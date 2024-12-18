Work Inspiration Day at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre opens doors for future careers in leisure

On Tuesday, 12th December, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, in partnership with local charity Fife Gingerbread, hosted a Work Inspiration Day at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre. The event provided a unique opportunity for individuals out of work to explore careers in the leisure sector, with a focus on upskilling and building confidence to re-enter the workforce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifteen participants took part in the day, which was designed to highlight the wide variety of roles within Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, including opportunities in administration, fitness instruction, customer service, and lifeguarding. The event also underscored Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s commitment to offering meaningful employment opportunities, flexible work schedules, and a family-friendly, supportive workplace. This practical approach allowed attendees to understand the day-to-day responsibilities of different roles and discover pathways to employment within Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

As part of the partnership with Fife Gingerbread, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is offering four paid 6-month traineeships to participants who may require additional support in their job search. These placements aim to provide hands-on experience, build confidence, and develop skills that can help individuals progress toward long-term employment in the leisure sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lana Turnbull, Head of People at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm from the participants. Our partnership with Fife Gingerbread has enabled us to connect with people who may not have previously considered a career in leisure and demonstrate the flexibility and opportunities the industry has to offer. Events like this are about supporting individuals to take the first step, building their confidence, and showcasing the benefits of a career with us.”

Participants engaged at Work Inspiration Day at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.

Emma Walker, CEO of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, commented: “We are proud to partner with Fife Gingerbread to support individuals in our community who are looking to develop new skills and find meaningful employment. Through this event, we were able to demonstrate the range of opportunities within Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, from entry-level roles to pathways for professional development. As part of this partnership, we’re delighted to offer four paid 6-month traineeships to participants who may need additional support to re-enter the workforce. We believe this will make a real difference in helping people access the tools and experience they need to thrive in this sector.”

Louise Park, Project Coordinator at Fife Gingerbread, added: “As part of the partnership with Fife Gingerbread and Fife Council’s Life Chances opportunities, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is offering four paid 6-month traineeships opportunities to participants who may require additional support in their job search. These paid traineeship opportunities aim to enhance employability by providing hands-on experience to build confidence and develop skills to help individuals progress toward long-term employment in the leisure sector.”

The partnership with Fife Gingerbread reflects Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s dedication to supporting local communities and providing opportunities for individuals to gain valuable experience, practical skills, and access to employment pathways.

For more information about work placements, volunteering, and career opportunities with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, visit: https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/about/jobs/