Work on new housing development in Fife village to start in April

Work is due to start on a new housing development in a north east Fife village in April.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland is planning three developments in Wormit – the first has been completed, the second is due to start later this year, and the group has just been given permission for the third.

A planning application to build 158 new homes off Kilmany Road in Wormit, was given the go ahead by Fife Council earlier this month.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland welcomed the planning committee’s decision to approve the £19 million plans to transform the area and boost the local economy, with the work expected to lead to the creation of more than 630 jobs.

It will also contribute £740,000 to boost education facilities including Wormit Primary and Madras College.

Work on the second stage is expected to start in April 2020 with homes available for sale in July 2020. Phase two of Naughton Meadows will include a wide range of homes including one to five-bedroom semi-detached, detached, terraced, two-and-a-half-storey and single storey bungalows.

Stephen Profili, managing director, concluded: “This second phase also incorporates a higher than average 32 per cent of affordable homes (50) and a number of aesthetically pleasing features including a central green space and walking paths that connect the development with the existing village pathway.”

This second phase will transform the 13-acre greenfield site previously used as agricultural land.