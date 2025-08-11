Work set to start on new homes and specialist school in Fife town
The activity will mark a significant early-stage milestone in the phased delivery of the joint project by Cala Homes (East) and Hillside School, with Cala now set to secure the site and begin preparation and enabling works in the coming weeks.
The developer has also submitted plans to Fife Council to bring forward improvement works to the Mill Farm Road junction, including resurfacing and signage enhancements, well ahead of the timeline required by the planning agreement.
Stephen Faller, senior land manager at Cala Homes (East), said: “We’ve listened carefully to feedback from the community and local elected members. As a result, we’ve taken the proactive step to prepare detailed designs for the Mill Farm Road upgrades, enabling us to act swiftly once we receive the necessary sign-off.
“Though we are not yet obligated to undertake these works until early 2028, we are committed to progressing them as early as possible. It’s part of our broader pledge to deliver positive local outcomes and maintain open communication.”
The wider project will ultimately deliver a modern Additional Support Needs (ASN) school providing up to 35 places, as well as 46 affordable homes for mid-market and social rent. The site has been designed to encourage connectivity and community, with pedestrian links and significant landscaping throughout.
An economic assessment submitted during the planning process by Lichfields found that around £31.6 million will be generated annually during the build phase, supporting 465 full-time jobs.
Once complete, the development is forecast to generate a £7 million uplift in annual economic output, while residents will contribute an estimated £2.5 million per year in local spending.
All homes within the development will be gas-free, supporting local and national sustainability objectives. The first homes are expected to be available from Autumn 2026.
