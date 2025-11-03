Work starts on 15 bungalows in new development in Fife town

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:24 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 09:26 GMT
Fife Free Press bulletin, October 29.
Construction has started on a new housing development in a Fife town.

Fifteen new bungalows are being built at Linen Lea, Auchtermuchty. The three and four bedroom, detached and semi-detached homes are on land between Leckiebank Road and Millflat.

As part of the development, local artist blacksmith Jim Shears will create a specially commissioned piece of community artwork to be installed at the entrance to the development. The artwork will celebrate Auchtermuchty’s heritage and creative spirit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neal Jamieson, managing director of Ediston Homes, said: “We are delighted that construction is now underway at Linen Lea.

The new housing development at Linen Lea, Auchtermuchty (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
The new housing development at Linen Lea, Auchtermuchty (Pic: Submitted)

“Auchtermuchty has a distinctive sense of community, and our vision is to create homes that embrace that character. This development has been designed with care to blend seamlessly into its surroundings while providing modern comfort and energy efficiency.”

The first homes are expected to be available for sale in early 2026

Related topics:WorkFife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice