Work starts on 40 new affordable homes in north-east Fife

It will own and manage the completed properties which are the affordable housing provision of a larger private development being taken forward by Lochay Homes on the eastern outskirts of the town.

The £5.9m development, with funding of £3.2m provided by the Scottish Government, will provide a diverse housing mix including larger family homes, cottage flats and amenity and wheelchair bungalows. It is due to be completed by summer 2023.

St Monans

Solar panels will be installed and electrical car charging points provided as part of Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability and climate change.

Bill Banks, chief executive of the association, said, “The location of this development is stunning. There’s high demand for housing in the area from people who need homes so they can remain in the community and want to make their home there.”

