Work starts on 49 new homes in Kirkcaldy development

The Fife Housing Group development in the the Glen Albyn area is being led by one of the country’s leading building and construction firms,

It will include a collection of two-and three-bedroom affordable homes, comprising two-storey houses and single-storey cottages.

The development will also include the upgrade of children’s play facilities.

The Glen Albyn development in Kirkcaldy

To promote eco-diversity, bird and bat boxes will be installed for each new building and an existing wild-flower meadow within the development will also be retained.

This project marks the first time The JR Group has worked with Fife Housing Group – which is one of the largest independent housing associations in the east of Scotland with approximately 2,500 properties in Fife and an annual turnover of over £12.7 million.

Andrew Dallas, projects director at The JR Group, said: “These new homes are high quality and have a strong sustainability focus, which reflects more accurately how we live today and how we will live in the future.

“Its green credentials are key to the project, and we are incredibly proud of what we are set to deliver for the Kirkcaldy community.”

Nicki Donaldson, chief executive of Fife Housing Group, highlighted the community and climate focus of the development,

“We are delighted to now be on-site and working with JR Group to bring 49 much needed new affordable homes.

“The green credentials included in this build continue to show our commitment to delivering against the climate agenda and the environmental impacts associated with this.”

