Work starts on luxury Fife care home which has its own cinema

Dalgety Bay Luxury Suites will have 68 en-suite beds for people aged over 65, and is being built at Harbour Way just north of the town centre.

Facilities include a hair salon, dining rooms, and private gardens as well as specialist, 24/7 residential, nursing and dementia care services.

It is the first project taken forward by as part of Morrison Community Care and Glasgow-based contractor, CCG’s joint venture company which was launched in early-2021.

An artist's impression of the care home

The home should be completed within one year.

Paul Sokhi, managing director of Morrison Community Care Group, said: This is a big milestone in our partnership with CCG (Scotland) and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in getting to this stage.

“It is undeniable that demand for accommodation for the elderly is growing across the country and in this post-pandemic era, it is crucial that we continue to support our ageing population not just in the provision of quality accommodation but by also creating an environment that supports their health and wellbeing.

David Wylie, Managing Director CCG (left); Paul Sokhi, Managing Director Morrison Community Care Group (right)

“With the creation of jobs and a development that will be class-leading for residential, nursing and dementia care services, we believe this new development will contribute greatly to the local economy and I look forward to its official opening in 2023.”