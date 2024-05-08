Work starts on new affordable homes for social rent in Fife village
and live on Freeview channel 276
The project, by Kingdom Group, is part of a wider private development to the south of Hill View and brings much-needed high quality housing to the area.
The homes, which will be managed by Kingdom Housing Association and allocated from the Fife Housing Register, will cater for the needs of the local community by incorporating a range of housing designs including bungalows and cottage flats, larger family homes and homes suitable for older people or those with particular housing needs.
Tricia Hill, Kingdom Group development director, said: “At Kingdom our new build development programme allows us to play a vital part in tackling the housing emergency in Fife.
"We know the positive impact high-quality affordable housing has on people’s lives and we work closely with our partners to provide energy efficient, safe and secure homes in our local communities.
"The development in Kinglassie is located in an established residential area and will provide much-needed additional affordable housing to the village. Recognising the ongoing cost of living crisis, the new homes will be highly energy-efficient which helps to keep fuel bills down and we will provide employment and training opportunities in the local community as part of our community benefits commitment.
"The work we do at the Kingdom Group is about so much more than bricks and mortar and I’m proud that our wraparound services help our customers and their families thrive, supporting our mission to provide more than a home.”
The total cost of the project is £8.99 million, including £4.9 million provided by the Scottish Government. It is scheduled to be complete in November 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.