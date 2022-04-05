Work starts on new £6.9m housing development in Fife town

Kingdom Housing Association has started construction on the properties for social rent at Balgove Road in Gauldry.

The £6.9m development features a diverse housing mix including family homes, cottage flats as well as amenity bungalows. Solar panels, superfast broadband, and public electric vehicle charging points will be provided and a range of community benefits will be delivered throughout the construction phase including training opportunities and job creation.

The homes will all be built to Passivhaus and Net-Zero Carbon standards - making this the organisation’s largest green development to date.

The new development in the Fife town of Gauldry

The Passivhaus Standard is internationally recognised and focuses on five key principles - high quality insulation, heat control and high performing windows, airtight construction, heat recovery ventilation, and thermal bridge free design.

The resulting homes are highly energy-efficient.

Julie Watson, Kingdom’s head of capital investment said, “Passivhaus is an innovative way to design homes and focuses on the use of sunshine, shade and ventilation to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature without having to use as much energy as a more traditionally designed home.

“Designing these new homes to such high energy performance standards not only provides environmental benefits but helps create excellent indoor comfort levels and reduce energy costs for our tenants.”

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said, “In 2010 we were the first housing association in the UK to achieve Passivhaus accreditation with a property for social rent and now work has started on our most environmentally friendly development to date.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2023.

