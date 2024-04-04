Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campion Homes is working on 29 homes in Pittenweem, and 49 in Leuchars in two projects for Kingdom Housing Association in Pittenweem and Leuchars, comprising 29 and 49 homes respectively - they have worked together since 1989, delivering over 1600 homes.

In Pittenweem, the development comprising 17 four-six person houses, a five-bed specific needs house, eight cottage flats incorporating amenity units on the ground floor, plus two amenity and one wheelchair bungalows all for social rent.

In Leuchars, Campion will build 49 properties, made up of 36 semi-detached homes, four semi-detached amenity bungalows, one detached wheelchair-accessible bungalow, plus eight cottage flats. The company will also deliver all associated roads, car parking and sewage works as part of the development.

Derek McGowan, Campion Homes' site manager (Pic: Subtted)

Tricia Hill, Kingdom Housing Association’s development director, said “The developments will bring much-needed affordable homes to the East Neuk of Fife and the diverse housing mix will have broad appeal.”

Susan Jackson, joint managing director at Campion Homes, said: “With Fife Council recently declaring a housing emergency, it’s more important than ever that we work with our partners to deliver affordable housing. The developments now underway in Pittenweem and Leuchars will help but we know there is more to do. We look forward to seeing these sites progress.”