Work starts to create 1000 homes in Kirkcaldy

Work has finally started on Kingdom Park to transform the huge site on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

Nine years since a planning application was first lodged, Murray Estates is moving ahead to build 1000 homes, shops and leisure space.

It will take until 2028 to complete.

The work is being carried out over five phases, with the first delivering almost 350 houses.

The 135-acre development has long been seen as one of the key drivers of the regeneration of the Gallatown and Boreland areas.

It sits adjacent on a prime location to the A92.

The developer views it is a “key strategic development.”

Russell Wilkie, director of Murray Estates, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Scottish Government and Fife Council to channel significant investment into creating this new expansion to Kirkcaldy.

“In addition to housing, the plans include shops, public art, a community centre and green space, which will create an excellent living environment for its future residents.”

The investment for the initial phases has been supported by the Housing Infrastructure Fund – part of the Scottish Government’s ‘More Homes’ initiative launched in 2016, which aims to deliver 50,000 affordable homes by March 2021 – in the form of a £6m loan.

Kevin Stewart, Scottish Government Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, visited the site with representatives from Murray Estates and Fife Council.

He commented: “Building more quality homes is key to driving economic growth and ensuring a fairer Scotland. That’s why we have set an ambitious target to deliver 50,000 affordable homes by 2021.

“Partnerships with the private sector, such as Murray Estates at Kingdom Park, will help us to achieve that target.

“Our £6m investment from the Housing Infrastructure Fund will result in nearly 1,100 new homes, 163 of which will be affordable, and that’s great news for Kirkcaldy and the wider economy.”

Councillor Neil Crooks, convenor of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, welcomed the progress, adding: “We are delighted to see this development getting started.

“Kingdom Park has been a key part of the Council’s development strategy for the Mid Fife area, providing homes, jobs and a new community.

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s funding, through the Housing Infrastructure Fund, and look forward to continuing our work with Murray Estates as this new community develops out.”

The original planning application was submitted in 2010, with permission granted four years later.