Workforce at third generation Fife family firm becomes part owners in business
The workforce of around 90 will now become part owners of contractor T&N Gilmartin (Contractors) Ltd.
Founded in 1956 by Tommie Gilmartin Snr, the business has remained within the family for three generations. Under former MD Tommy Gilmartin and fellow shareholder Pat Gilmartin, it diversified and grew into a successful multi-disciplined contractor and a key employer in North-East Fife.
The company has recently completed the transformation of Volunteers Green in the Lang Toun, and has also carried out the transformation of the town’s Esplanade road.
Current shareholders Philip and Donna McElhinney acquired the company in 2016 having previously worked in the family business for many years.
Mr McElhinney, managing director, said: “The success of our company is down to the hard work and dedication of our loyal workforce. We have been able to build upon the solid foundations established by previous generations of family and work colleagues to ensure the company continues to prosper in the long term.
“In planning for the future, it was important to us that the core values of the company remain. A sale to a third party was an option, however we felt it was not in the best interests of our workforce. The move to employee ownership secures the long-term future of the business and the employment it provides.”
He added: “Donna and I shall continue in our roles for the short term in support of the new leadership team, however we know the company is in very good hands. It is our intention to fully stand aside, and we look forward to watching the next exciting chapter in the company’s development.”
The transaction was managed by accountancy firm Azets.
Graham Cunning, head of corporate finance in Scotland, said: “It has been great working with Donna & Philip helping them bring their succession plan to fruition and supporting them take the next step for this great family business. We wish them, and all the employees all the best in continuing to grow the business from strength to strength.”
