The firm, which currently has its head office in Telford, said it was setting up a new plant in Glenrothes’ Buko building as a springboard to growth north of the Border. The company uses technology to “unlock more value” from furniture, fixtures and equipment, while helping businesses achieve sustainability goals. It has built up an “extensive blue chip client base”, including high street banks, technology and pharma companies.

Andrew Neill, business development director at GGMS, said: “We’re really pleased to find a suitable base in Scotland as we look to open more regional hubs across the UK. As we have several clients in Scotland it makes sense to open a hub here. We’ll reduce our carbon footprint in the process which is central to our ethos.”

He added: “Our business, providing robust reporting and tracking carbon footprint on a project-by-project basis, is growing fast. We are continuing to understand our customers’ needs and develop the innovative cloud-based technology which is unique to us.”

The firm said it was thankful to InvestFife for its support and for the introduction to Matrix Fife, where both businesses are said to “share many synergies” and see future further partnerships working as part of the new site. GGMS confirmed that recruitment for additional posts within the new plant at the Buko building have progressed and would continue over the next few years.

The company has been assisted in its move to Fife by InvestFife, which has connected the business with the “right teams and contacts at the right time”.

Pamela Stevenson on the economic development side of Fife Council said: “We wish to welcome GGMS to Fife. We are delighted they have found exactly what they need, from suitable premises, an engaged workforce and to partner organisations committed to sustainability and giving something back. Their unique proposition to businesses all over the UK to upcycle and repurpose as opposed to purchase new is to be commended and one we very much applaud.”