World Championship Scotch Pie Awards: diamond award in accolades for Fife businesses

Fife’s four finalists all made their mark, returning from the awards ceremonies with great plaudits. (Pics: Sandy Young Photography)

Fife’s butchers and bakeries have shone once again in the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards, winning gold, silver, bronze and one diamond accolade.

This year’s competition saw over 539 products entered by 88 companies from the country’s finest butchers, bakers, and pie makers, each showcasing their skills, passion, and craft in pursuit of the coveted titles.

Following an intense judging day, 50 expert judges assessed entries for taste, appearance, smell, and texture across multiple categories - from the iconic Scotch pie to football pies and savouries, macaroni pies, steak pies, sausage rolls, hot and vegetarian savouries, haggis savouries, bridies, and apple pies.

Fisher & Donaldson won gold for its apple pie, silver for their steak bridie and macaroni pie, and bronze for its steak and haggis pie.

Stuart’s Bakers and Butchers scoop three silver awards - for its sausage roll, macaroni pie, and doner pie which also scooped a diamond award in the ‘Retailer Pie Product Of The Year’ category.

There was a gold for Baynes the Bakers’ mince and onion bridie, while Buckhaven based W.F Stark celebrated gold for its sausage roll; silver for its haggis pie, and bronze for its haggis bridie - but its biggest triumph was a gold, and the category runners-up spot for its Scotch Pie

Lesley Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Bakers, said: "Our winners should be incredibly proud - to stand out in such a fiercely competitive field is an outstanding achievement. We’re delighted to celebrate Scotland’s pie makers, our ‘Pie-oneers’, who keep our rich culinary heritage alive while pushing the craft forward."

This year also saw the introduction of Scottish Bakers’ ‘Pie-oneers’ campaign, celebrating 25 years of craftsmanship, innovation, and dedication in Scotland’s thriving pie industry.

Scottish Bakers, the association supporting Scotland’s bakery trade, organises the competition to showcase the skills behind the nation’s much-loved pies - lovingly made from scratch using quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Awards night presenter, TV celebrity Carol Smillie, said: “Every year, I am amazed by the passion and craftsmanship that goes into creating these delicious pies, and it’s fantastic to see both familiar faces and exciting new talent taking part. The high standard of entries proves that the industry continues to thrive, with more professionals than ever showcasing their skills.”