Members elected Colin Brown to take over the top role at their AGM held last week.

Heather Stuart, chief executive of Fife Cultural Trust, is the new vice-president.

Mr Brown, a director in the property division of Scottish law firm, Burness Paull LLP, said chamber members were working hard to adapt to a post-pandemic world.

Fife Chamber of Commerce new president, Colin Brown, and vice president, Heather Stuart

He said: “I sense a real desire among many of them to get out from behind their laptop screens and meet up again in person.

“Fife’s businesses tell us their real concerns about the challenges of increased costs whether in the supply of raw material and components for production or in the cost of construction projects.

“Recruitment challenges are themes which have been picked up and with new rules on visas and immigration these are tough times in which to do business.

“The chamber provides significant opportunities for business to engage locally, nationally and internationally. I was struck at our recent public policy Lunch with the extent to its network exists to help and support business and take their concerns to government ministers at both Holyrood and Westminster.”

The chamber has expanded its team and is set to launch a new website to offer more help to members - and create more opportunities for talented young Fifers.

Mr Brown added: “We are now leading the business engagement programme for ‘Developing the Young Workforce Fife’, creating many more opportunities for the Kingdom’s school pupils to get invaluable career and employment insights and support.

“Showcasing and celebrating talented young people in our schools, workplaces, education institutions and community will be at the heart of our exciting new Rising Stars campaign, which will be a priority for me during my presidency.”