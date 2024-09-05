Your Scottish Wedding Awards: The nine Fife businesses shortlisted in 2024
Glenrothes-based All Wrapped Up Events are in the running for three awards at the Your Scottish Wedding Awards 2024.
They have been shortlisted for the Equipment Hire, Independent Wedding Planner and Venue Styling categories at the awards.
But they are not the only localso be shortlisted for the awards – where wedding suppliers are nominated by their customers.
In the Bridal Designer category is Kirkcaldy-based Mirka Bridal Couture, while hoping to take the title for best Bridal Retailer is Kudos in Dunfermline.
Wedding and events consultants Litu, who are from Markinch, are also in the running for the Independent Wedding Planner award.
Dunfermline makeup artist Susie Campbell is hoping to win the award for best Make Up Artist.
Jessica Paton, wedding planner at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, has been shortlisted for best Venue Wedding Planner.
And four venues across the Kingdom have been nominated for the best Venues in Fife and Tayside – Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch; the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews; Pratis Barns, Leven and The Cow Shed, Crail.
The contest organisers said: “The Your Scottish Wedding Awards have been established to recognise those suppliers who work tirelessly to put their couples at the heart of everything they do. The awards provide an impartial platform to distinguish the very best our industry has to offer.”
A panel of judges will now judge the shortlisted businesses to select the winners to be announced on Sunday, November 10 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow.
