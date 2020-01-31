Yvonne takes up new post with Fife care company

Abbotsford Care has appointed a new member to its senior management team.

New care support manager, Yvonne Manson, won the Scottish Care Management and Leadership Award in 2019.

She has joined from her most recent position as operations dementia manager where she was honoured by the Royal College of Nursing with the Nurse Leadership award for 2018.

Yvonne said: “I am looking forward to working for Abbotsford, as a family-run business in my home county.

“I will enjoy meeting the people who live and work in their homes.

“I aim to bring my passion for person-centred care and workforce development, and will work in collaboration with the existing teams.”