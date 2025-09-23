25 years of includem: standing alongside Scotland’s young people

By Eddie Boyd
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Includem, Scotland’s youth and whole family support charity, has marked its 25th anniversary with a special celebration at Perth Concert Hall.

Since 2000, Includem has supported almost 8,500 children, young people and families across Scotland, helping them overcome challenges, build resilience and create brighter futures.

Most Popular

Over 110 staff gathered for the anniversary event, joined virtually by MSPs, young people and stakeholders past and present in a special video tribute. A highlight of the day was a striking birthday cake created by former Includem-supported young person Kirsty Farquharson, who is now a professional pâtissière.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirsty, now owner of Kirsty’s Bakes & Cakes in Oban, said:

Staff attend 25th celebrationsplaceholder image
Staff attend 25th celebrations

“Includem believed in me when I needed support most. To come back years later and be part of their big day feels special. They gave me practical and emotional support but also hope that life would get better. It’s wonderful to know young people today are still getting that same support.”

Natalie Don-Innes MSP, Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise, added: “Includem has been a constant source of support, hope and encouragement for young people and their families. Their work changes lives, not just in that moment of care but for that young person’s future. It is clear Includem is not just about delivering services but standing alongside young people and helping them to see their own potential.”

As part of the milestone, Includem launched The Big Includem Birthday Appeal, aiming to raise £250,000 over the next year to ensure the charity can continue to stand alongside children, young people and families for the next 25 years.

For more information or to support the appeal, visit tinyurl.com/er6m9xk8, or contact [email protected].

Related topics:ScotlandPerth Concert HallMSPs
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice