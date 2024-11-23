A 2025 calendar for Kirkcaldy

As the year end approaches, news of a limited but unique way to see 2025 with the new calendar from Fife Painter.

Kerry Hogg seems to be a reluctant artist with just a few commissions and still holding down a busy full-time job. With hobbies that include singing with a band, it is a wonder she has any time for the wonderful nostalgic art she produces. Kerry is from a musical family of course as her father Joe is a well-known singer in town and Uncle Tom plays keyboards for soul funk band Lights Out By Nine. It was a love of drawing and art though at St Andrews High School in Kirkcaldy with Mr. Keany that sparked an interest in painting and in recent years social media has played a big part in getting the name of Fife Painter well known and respected since June 2019 with images of Sleeves Record Shop in Whytescauseway, Jackie O’s disco, Smithy’s Tavern in Mitchell Street and Bentley’s nightclub, all long gone from the Kirkcaldy landscape.

The Kirkcaldy heart on the Esplanade has become iconic since its installation and forms the cover of her 2025 calendar which features her most recent painting of the long-lost Dutch Mill hostelry. Selling for £20 from the Fife Painter Kerry Facebook page, Kerry told us of a lot of interest even before the print run had arrived. Ring bound and opening to A3 size she expects the images will be kept and framed by lovers of the Lang Toun. Her drawings are usually from photographs then drawn in ink and finished in watercolours and for this publication include her own images of the Kinghorn Black Rock '5' Race and the Links Market.

Future targets for Kerry include Kirkcaldy Ice Rink façade and another lost venue in town – Kitty’s but getting good photos of the front door seems rare. Individual open edition prints are in her growing portfolio and available in outlets like Rejects in St Clair Street or Affordable Arts in Methil but for me the new calendar is a winner.