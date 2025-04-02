A Blue Sapphire celebration at Preston House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple celebrated 65 years of marriage at Preston House Care Home on Wednesday.

Jean and Martin Quinn, both Fife born and bred, met back in 1956 during a Saturday evening out at the dancing and it was a classic case of love at first sight. However, Jean explained that it was a moonlit stroll down a promenade at Kirkcaldy that secured the couples future, “Under the light of a beautiful full moon we talked the evening away and from that moment I knew we’d never be apart again.”

After an intimate wedding in a registry office in 1960, Jean and Martin have lived a very happy life and marriage, the secret of which Jean says is“we’re best friends”.

During the early part of their marriage Jean trained as a medical secretary but took time out to take care of her mother in law, whilst Martin worked in the mines. He was part of rescue efforts for the Michael Colliery Fire and Seafield disasters, both tragic events to be involved in however Jean looks back on how brave he was, despite Martin disliking being described as such.

Martin and Jean Quinn's Wedding photograph

A great pride for them both is having two daughters Frances and Jean and they are now proud grandparents to two lovely grandchildren.

Last week the Quinn’s got to celebrate with Frances and Jean at Preston House Care Home in Glenrothes where Martin has resided since August last year. The home was decorated with balloons and banners for the blue sapphire anniversary and everyone was delighted to hear tales from the couples happy life together including all their adventures climbing Munros and trekking the Dolomites.

Tracy Sayle, Service Manager at Preston House Care Home added, “Mr and Mrs Quinn’s long and happy marriage is a real inspiration and it has been a true honour to be able to celebrate with them at this special time.”