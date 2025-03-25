A creative Red Nose Day challenge at Scoonie House
The children eagerly teamed up with the residents for an exciting paper chain challenge, setting an ambitious goal of creating a colourful chain with 1,000 links. With determination, teamwork, and plenty of enthusiasm, the participants exceeded their target, proudly crafting a stunning 1,300-link chain. Their collaborative masterpiece now adorns the dining room, adding a personal and vibrant touch to the home’s décor.
Resident Elsie summed up the day perfectly: “There’s nothing like a visit from children to brighten everyone’s day!”
Scoonie House provides residential care on a permanent or short stay basis. For more information, please visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/scoonie-house-in-leven.