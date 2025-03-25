A creative Red Nose Day challenge at Scoonie House

Scoonie House Care Home in Leven was filled with laughter, creativity, and a heartwarming sense of community as residents were joined by the children of Balcurvie Nursery for a memorable Red Nose Day celebration. The intergenerational event featured a creative arts and crafts challenge that brought joy to all involved.

The children eagerly teamed up with the residents for an exciting paper chain challenge, setting an ambitious goal of creating a colourful chain with 1,000 links. With determination, teamwork, and plenty of enthusiasm, the participants exceeded their target, proudly crafting a stunning 1,300-link chain. Their collaborative masterpiece now adorns the dining room, adding a personal and vibrant touch to the home’s décor.

Resident Elsie summed up the day perfectly: “There’s nothing like a visit from children to brighten everyone’s day!”

Scoonie House provides residential care on a permanent or short stay basis. For more information, please visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/scoonie-house-in-leven.

