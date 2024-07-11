A Third of Residents in Fife are Paying for a Service that Doesn’t Work Properly.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has revealed just how much residents in Fife are willing to tolerate from service providers like broadband and utility suppliers before shopping around.

The study found that almost a third (30%) are currently paying for a service that doesn’t work as it should.

On top of this, a tenth (10%) of residents in Fife would be willing to stay on hold for over 30 minutes on hold before considering a switch elsewhere.

40% of locals say they’d tolerate rude customer service from a company, whilst a fifth (20%) would put up with being overcharged before looking elsewhere.

The survey, conducted on behalf of ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, revealed that many also feel they have no choice but to accept unexpected mid-contract price rises. The average billpayer in Fife admits they’d stomach an increase of 13%, with 30% saying they have to put up with poor providers because it’s so hard to get out of contract. Sadly, a fifth of locals (20%) feel stuck because they believe there are no suitable alternatives.

What’s more, 20% would continue to pay companies that have deliberately misled them with unfair or confusing T&Cs and 20% are willing to overlook a company acting unethically.

In true British fashion, 10% of residents in Fife admit they put up with more from poor providers than anyone else in their lives, with the average person willing to endure two months of bad service before considering a switch to another provider.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli comments: “With bills at an all-time high, we were shocked to see just how tolerant billpayers can be, even when faced with exceptionally poor service and costs rising unexpectedly.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We believe everyone deserves access to services they can rely on at a fair, consistent price and hope this research acts as a wake-up call to anyone who’s been tolerating service outages and unhelpful customer service calls for too long. It’s never worth settling when it comes to the products and services you rely on. Demand better from your service providers or consider a switch elsewhere.”

