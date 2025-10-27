Aldi calls on schools in Fife to sign up for healthy eating programme

Aldi store imagery

Aldi is inviting schools, parents and guardians in Fife to sign up to its Get Set to Eat Fresh programme, which teaches children about the importance of healthy eating.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket works with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to educate children aged 5-14 about affordable, nutritious eating through a wide range of free downloadable classroom resources.

Since first launching in 2015, the programme has helped more than three million young people across the UK gain valuable knowledge about cooking and preparing healthy meals on a budget.

The resources available include recipes, lesson plans and work sheets, which are brought to life through short clips and films featuring Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes.

Schools can sign up to the Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative by visiting getseteatfresh.co.uk/register.

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi, said: “Working with our fantastic partners at Team GB and ParalympicsGB allows us to inspire millions of children to learn about healthy, affordable eating and equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to make positive food choices for life.

“With hundreds of worksheets and lesson plans free to download, we’re encouraging as many schools, parents and guardians as possible in Fife to sign up and take advantage of the free resources that are available.”

Aldi has been running the Get Set to Eat Fresh programme for 10 years and is a long-term, proud Official Supermarket Partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB. The supermarket has been supporting Team GB since 2015 and ParalympicsGB since 2022. It has also recently extended its partnership to continue supporting athletes working towards the Summer Games in Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032, including the Winter Games in 2026 and 2030.