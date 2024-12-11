Amazon Dunfermline donates £30,000 worth of goods to Fresh Start charity

The team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline has joined forces with five other Amazon teams across Scotland to pack and donate household essential packs worth £30,000 to Edinburgh-based charity, Fresh Start.

Fresh Start is dedicated to helping individuals who have experienced homelessness transition smoothly into their new homes. Each year, the charity supports thousands of new tenants, ranging from families to single individuals, by providing Starter Packs filled with essential household items to help them establish a comfortable living environment.

To support this cause, the Amazon team in Dunfermline, along with colleagues from six additional sites across Scotland, packed over 450 Starter Packs at the fulfilment centre in Dunfermline.

The donation of Starter Packs will support 475 households across Scotland. Members of each team met to visit the charity to deliver the packs, learn more about the charity’s work and express their appreciation to its staff and volunteers.

Speaking on the combined donation effort, Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “It has been our pleasure to support Fresh Start in its mission to assist people moving into new homes.

"The enthusiasm shown by our colleagues in Dunfermline and across Scotland as they packed the Starter Packs was truly inspiring, and I am glad to work alongside teams who care so much about the communities around our Amazon buildings. Knowing that these essential items will help people start afresh and settle into their new homes is incredibly rewarding for all of us.”

The Starter Packs included a variety of household necessities such as winter clothing, kettles, toasters and cutlery, all aimed at helping people settle into their new homes with ease and comfort.

Alasdair Brown, an employee from Amazon in Dunfermline who helped pack the Start Packs, added: “It’s been great to team up with my colleagues from across Scotland to pack the Fresh Start Starter Packs, knowing that they will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need a boost getting back on their feet. Supporting our local communities is something I really take pride in, and I’m pleased to be encouraged to do so by my employer. Fresh Start deserves as much recognition as possible, so this was a great initiative to have been part of.”

During the visit to Fresh Start’s Community Hub and Warehouse premises in Edinburgh, Amazon team members had the opportunity to meet with Fresh Start staff and volunteers, learning more about the organisation’s impact in the community.

Darcey Joyce, Corporate and Community Fundraiser at Fresh Start, said: “Our Starter Packs are vital for helping people who have been homeless settle into a new home, as they provide them with the essentials they need to have the best new start.

"The dedication of the Amazon teams who packed and delivered these household essentials to us highlights their commitment to supporting our community and we couldn’t be more grateful for the support. Gifting essential household items to people transitioning from homelessness into tenancies across Edinburgh greatly reduces the risk of repeat homelessness and helps people feel a sense of community as they resettle.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.