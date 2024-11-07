Amazon Edinburgh team supports The Big House Multibank

Employees from Amazon in Edinburgh have volunteered to sort and transport donated goods of essential items to support families in need across Fife.

10 Amazon employees, including a team from the Dunfermline fulfilment centre, volunteered with The Big House Multibank and the Cottage Family Centre to unload and sort donated items for the charities. The activity was part of The Big House Multibank’s “fill a bag” initiative, where registered families can fill a bag’s worth of household goods provided to them by the Big House and other organisations.

The mark the volunteering activity, Amazon also donated £3,000 to The Big House Multibank.

Since April this year, Amazon has supported The Big House Multibank through its pro-bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, transporting over 117,000 essential items to the multibank to help those in need across Fife and beyond.

Staff from Amazon help the staff at The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy, Fife sort through a large donation to the charity from Amazon.

Grant Barnes at The Big House Multibank said:

“Thank you to all at Amazon for their continued support, from logistics to volunteering and the ongoing supply of donations – this has made a real difference. So many people in our community are impacted by poverty and Amazon’s efforts in supporting our initiative will help those who need it the most.”

Stuart Wainman, an employee from Amazon in Dunfermline who took part in the volunteering, added:

“I’m so pleased that my colleagues and I were able to come together and offer a helping hand to The Big House Multibank through this volunteering. Amazon co-founded the Multibank, and it was nice to play our part and support the amazing teams at The Big House and the Cottage Family Centre.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.