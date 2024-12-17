Amazon employee prepares for Christmas on innovative flexible working contract

A Dunfermline parent is among hundreds of Amazon employees in the UK planning their Christmas after joining one of the company’s innovative flexible contracts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched last year, the Term-Time contract, which remains a unique UK working option, guarantees time off for the Christmas school holidays, as well as Easter and the longer summer break, without affecting a comprehensive range of benefits, including private medical insurance and life assurance.

Alongside the launch of Term-Time contracts in 2023, a flexible part-time contract – with a minimum of 80 hours per month – was also made available to thousands of additional employees. Amazon Anytime lets employees pick and mix the shifts that suit their needs; part-day or full-day, day or night, weekday or weekend. The contract is also aimed at supporting people who are unable to find work due to family (or other commitments that require flexibility) return to the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the mums working at Amazon who has signed up for the Term-Time contract is Kristina Encheva, who has worked at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline for 18 years.

Katrina, her husband and her two sons, Sam and Adam

When it was made available earlier this year, Kristina switched to an Amazon Term-Time contract, which guarantees her time off during the summer, Christmas and Easter school holidays. She has two sons, Sam, who is eight, and Adam, who is 15.

Speaking on the impact of term-time working on her life, Kristina said: “I think it’s an amazing idea that you can have the freedom of spending school holiday time with your family, without the worry of booking leave – especially for that long summer break.

“Kids and family are the most important things for me, and having the peace of mind that I was able to have all that time in the summer with my kids was just amazing. It’s all about getting outside at that time of year for us. I like to take my kids to different places, and I want them to experience different things, whether that’s under a tent, fishing or swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Term-time working allows me to support the kids without worrying about being away when they’re off, which is so special. My eldest son competes in swimming competitions which we sometimes have to travel long distances to attend, and the flexibility I get at Amazon is invaluable for making it to those.”

Sharing more about her family, Kristina said: “I like to exercise with my son at a local sports centre too. It’s never quiet in my house, we’re always on the go and I love to spend time with my family – that’s my priority. Term-time working gives me lots of opportunity to do that with the boys.”

Although many term-time workers at Amazon use their flexibility to take an extended break with their children over Christmas, Kristina chose to swap the two weeks available to her to use over October half-term.

She shared: “The weather is still good in October, and we can still be outdoors – that’s our favourite thing to do. Winter is all about being cosy at home, and doing lots of cooking and baking. We’re looking forward to getting into the festive spirit together that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s so festive in Amazon in Dunfermline during December, and I love that. It’s great to be on site and fantastic to be around everyone. We have lots of different games in the building and events which can uplift your mood – I don’t like to miss that! Term-time working gives me the best of both worlds with the best time with my boys and my colleagues.”

Kristina’s mum, dad and brother (and his partner) all work at the Dunfermline fulfilment centre. Kristina explained what’s kept her – and them – at Amazon for so long: “I work in a great, supportive team that’s focused on solving problems. I enjoy being in complicated situations where I can help to find a resolution.

“I also love the benefits and the flexibility at Amazon, particularly now that I’m a term-time worker. My mum recently took time off due to illness and everyone has been fantastic in supporting her following an operation. She’s back now for one day a week while she settles back in. It’s a brilliant atmosphere here and the mood has boosted us while she recovers.”

Based on employee feedback and initially launched in Amazon’s larger fulfilment centres, Term-Time contracts – which are aimed at better supporting family needs – have now been expanded to include thousands of employees in the company’s network of delivery stations as well.